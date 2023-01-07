DC suspends licences of 239 immigration firms

Tribune News Service

JALANDHAR, JANUARY 6

Taking a stern action against immigration consultants and IELTS centres accountable for violating norms laid down under the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, 2014, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh on Friday revoked business licences of as many as 239 immigration consultants and 129 IELTS centres.

Divulging the details, the Deputy Commissioner said show cause notices were issued to a total of 1,320 immigration consultants, ticketing agents, IELTS centres for violating rules under the Act of which 495 failed to submit written replies, therefore, their business licences had been suspended with immediate effect. The DC asked all licence holder consultants and IELTS centres to ensure strict adherence to norms.