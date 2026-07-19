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Home / Jalandhar / DC takes charge as Kapurthala MC Administrator

DC takes charge as Kapurthala MC Administrator

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Ashok Kaura
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:50 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal.
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Days after the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court where the election of Kapurthala Mayor had been challenged, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Akash Bansal has assumed the additional charge of Administrator of the Municipal Corporation, Kapurthala.

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Soon after taking charge, he convened a meeting with Municipal Corporation officials to review the progress of various ongoing development works across the city. During the meeting, he directed officials to ensure the timely execution of projects and maintain efficient delivery of civic services.

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The DC said the district administration would ensure that residents do not face any inconvenience in matters related to municipal administration and that all essential public services continue without disruption.

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Appealing to citizens to actively report civic issues, Bansal urged residents to contact the District Administration’s helpline at 01822-233777 to report potholes on roads or any other public grievances, assuring that complaints would be addressed promptly to ensure timely resolution.

The Congress, which had got a clear majority in the new House, had challenged the Mayoral elections after the Aam Aadmi Party had managed to elect its own Mayor.

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