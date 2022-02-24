Jalandhar DC tells officials to ensure complete vaccination in district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 23

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori today directed health officials to ensure complete vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries by Sunday. As many as 33,35,302 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have administered to eligible beneficiaries comprising 16,94,145 first and 14,99,705 second doses, besides 74,391 doses to adolescents in the 15-17 age group, and 67,061 booster doses.

Reviewing the vaccination drive here at the District Administrative Complex, the DC said, “Over 94 per cent of the eligible beneficiaries have been given the first dose, while 83 per cent have received both the doses.”

He asserted that due second doses would be administered to the remaining eligible beneficiaries by Sunday so as to achieve complete vaccination.

He further directed all nursing/degree colleges, government and private schools and IELTS institutions to get their eligible students vaccinated as the administration had planned vaccination at 256 sites across Jalandhar on Sunday. People could lodge their vaccination-related grievances at the helpline number 0181-2224417, the DC added. —