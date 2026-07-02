DC urges village defence bodies to play key role in anti-drug drive

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the district’s anti-drug campaign and directed Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and other officials to further intensify the drive by ensuring the active participation of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) across all villages. He reiterated that the district administration would extend every possible support to the committees in eliminating the menace of drugs.

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Chairing a review meeting at the District Administrative Complex, the Deputy Commissioner stressed that close coordination among all concerned departments, coupled with sustained public awareness, is essential to achieving the objective of a drug-free society. He instructed civil and police officials in all subdivisions to hold regular meetings with Village Defence Committees so that the anti-drug campaign is implemented effectively at the grassroots level.

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Appealing to panchayats and Village Defence Committee members, Bansal urged them to promptly share any information related to drug trafficking or substance abuse with the police or civil administration. He assured that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential and that immediate action would be taken on credible inputs.

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Highlighting the progress made under the campaign, the Deputy Commissioner said that 280 villages in the district have been verified as free from drug sales. He added that strict surveillance is being maintained in identified drug-sale hotspots and that CCTV cameras will soon be installed in these areas to strengthen monitoring and curb illegal activities.

Reviewing the functioning of the district’s de-addiction centre, Bansal directed the Health Department to increase the number of beds to cater to more patients seeking treatment. He also instructed officials to keep a close watch on the sale of intoxicating liquid substances marketed as “energy drinks” to children and ordered stringent action against the sale of such products, particularly within a 500-metre radius of schools.

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The Deputy Commissioner further directed the Deputy Medical Commissioner to convene meetings with chemist associations to sensitise them against the sale of narcotic or prohibited medicines. He said that the active participation of every stakeholder is crucial for the success of the anti-drug campaign.

On the enforcement front, SP (Headquarters) Gurpreet Singh Gill informed the meeting that the district police have registered 115 cases under the anti-drug campaign and demolished properties belonging to 13 drug traffickers. He directed DSPs and Station House Officers (SHOs) to maintain regular coordination with panchayats and Village Defence Committees while continuing awareness programmes on the harmful effects of drug abuse. He also urged committee members to immediately inform the police if they are threatened or intimidated by drug smugglers or anyone involved in the illegal drug trade.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to residents to seek assistance or report drug-related information through the district administration’s helpline at 01822-233777.