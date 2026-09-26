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Home / Jalandhar / DC visits Edumust digital literacy lab at Dhilwan govt school

DC visits Edumust digital literacy lab at Dhilwan govt school

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:49 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia interacts with a students during his visit to Government Primary School, Dhilwan.
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Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia visited Government Primary School, Dhilwan, where students of Classes I to V demonstrated their technology skills. The students showcased their ability to create presentations, use spreadsheet formulas and develop working coding projects.

The DC visited the school's computer lab and spoke with students enrolled in Edumust's digital literacy programme. The students showed basic computer skills and presented work in MS Paint, Canva, OpenOffice Writer, along with Scratch and Microbit coding.

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President of NGO Edumust Kamna Raj Aggarwalla and board members Seema Handa and Navneet Kaur Samra, along with Parabal Pratap Singh, spoke about the gap in technology that they have been trying to bridge giving meaningful exposure through digital tools. Edumust currently works across 10 government schools and one community centre in 11 villages of Jalandhar, reaching 2300 students.

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Aggarwalla said, "Under Edumust's model, the organisation partners with government schools, equips them with computers and infrastructure and recruits and trains local facilitators to run regular computer classes. A structured curriculum, ongoing guidance and assessments help students move from foundational skills to advanced applications and coding."

Executive Director Amarjot Singh explained how the programme is implemented and assessed. "About 2300 students will be assessed again at the end of the year to measure progress", he said. The assessment approach and curriculum progression were also discussed with Deputy DEO Manish Kumar Sharma.

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The DC discussed how Edumust could be scaled up and many more schools could be added to give primary school children access to digital learning. He discussed how Jalandhar's schools, government departments, civil society, supporters and local institutions could work together to strengthen digital learning, and possibly build a model that could extend beyond the district.

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