DC visits green polling station

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, June 1

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Amit Kumar Panchal today thanked people and officials for peaceful, free and fair polling in all four assembly segments in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said the entire election process concluded without any disruption and no untoward incident was reported. He said the polling staff performed their duty with utmost diligence and dedication.

The DC visited the local MGN College of Education for Women where a green polling station was made to disseminate the message of eco-friendly environment. He also gave away saplings to elderly, first-timer and PWD voters. The voters appreciated the initiative of the district administration.

Overseeing the voting process from the webcasting control room, Amit Kumar Panchal said teams were deployed at this control room to keep a constant eye at all 791 polling stations in the district.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Kiran Sharma and polling officers also gave appreciation letters to election volunteers, first-time voters, PWD & senior citizen voters at various polling stations.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala