DC visits Mukerian areas, asks villagers to move to relief camps

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 16

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal today visited flood-affected areas of Tanda in Mukerian to take stock of the situation. During a visit to the flood-affected villages of Mukerian, Haled, Motla, Bela Sariana and Koliyan, she said so far more than 2,500 people had been shifted to safer places.

She said rescue work was going on even today with the help of NDRF and SDRF teams and efforts were being made to take people from waterlogged areas to safer places.

She said due to the release of water from the Pong Dam, there was flooding in the area. She appealed to people to vacate the village and shift to safer places and relief camps set up by the administration. Earlier, she also visited the flood affected Tanda, Posi Bet, Rampur and other villages and took stock of the relief works. The DC directed the officers of the Drainage Department to keep a watch on the Dhussi dam adjacent to the flood-affected villages.

Minister helps evacuate people

Hoshiarpur: Minister for Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Bram Shanker Jimpa on Wednesday visited flood-affected villages of Tanda and Mukerian in Hoshiarpur district. He reviewed the rescue operations and went to the flooded villages via boat and evacuated people safely. He said at present the priority of the Punjab Government is to evacuate people of flood-affected villages. Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill and Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal were also present with him during the visit to the Urmur Vidhan Sabha constituency. Jimpa said rescue operations in the flood-affected villages of the district were being carried out on a war footing. He said that the teams of NDRF and SDRF in the district were engaged in evacuating people safely.

#Hoshiarpur