DC wants suspension of Jalandhar Improvement Trust EO

As JIT head, Ghanshyam Thori acts after volley of plaints against him

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 21

Acting on a volley of complaints from the public against the Executive Officer of Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT), Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of JIT Ghanshyam Thori has shot off a communiqué to Principal Secretary Local Bodies recommending that he be placed under suspension with immediate effect.

DC Thori has shot off a communiqué to Principal Secretary Local Bodies recommending that he be placed under suspension with immediate effect

In his complaint against EO Parminder Singh Gill, Thori has written: “I had taken the charge as the Chairman of the JIT on March 31. As I had been going to the office, there had been numerous applicants claiming that they were being harassed by the EO and his staff. Senior Assistant of the office Amarjit Singh told me that an MC councillor had encroached upon his reserved plot of JIT in Rishi Nagar and had even done construction. When the EO was enquired about the case, he did not give any satisfactory reply.”

Thori has also mentioned that the president of Surya Enclave Extension Welfare Society had approached him that the allottees had not got possession of their plots even as the deadline had got over many years ago and were being harassed by the EO. He said that the EO was directed to put up a status report which he has not put up even still. Thori said a complainant Sudarshan Singh said he had been allotted a plot in Green Park, but the officials had erroneously transferred it to another person.

Thori said when he asked the EO to put up some files in his office of various schemes, staff position and recoveries/ liabilities, he said these files were lying with the former Chairperson of the JIT. “Ideally, the EO should have got back these files from him since the day there had been a notification regarding his appointment as the new Chairman. The EO is not making any effort to either maintain the record of the files or attend to the daily complaints of the visitors,” Thori has written in his strongly worded letter. EO Gill said: “I have done nothing wrong. I expect the officials to seek my reply and I am ready to respond to their every query.”

CVO issues show-cause notice to ex-JIT Chairman

In another major development, the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Local Bodies Department has issued a show-cause notice to former Chairman of Jalandhar Improvement Trust Daljit Singh Ahluwalia. This matter also pertains to a complaint filed by Senior Assistant of the office Amarjit Singh, in which he had alleged that an MC councillor had encroached upon his reserved plot of JIT in Rishi Nagar.

Ahluwalia said: “We are in the process of giving all replies based on facts. The issue was to be handled at the administrative level by the EOs and not the Chairman. Still, there is no wrong done on the matter. The JIT employee has lost the claim of plot in court. The councillor was allotted the plot as per the collector rate.”

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

