DC's initiative brings smile on flood-hit students' faces

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 23

While relief work is being carried out on a war footing by the district administration in the flood-affected villages of the district, the initiative taken by Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal regarding the education of children of an affected village is being widely appreciated. The Deputy Commissioner has arranged for the online classes of those children who cannot go to school due to the floods.

Besides, special extra classes are also on the cards once the schools in these areas reopen. Meanwhile, a large number of people have returned to their homes as the flood waters have started receding in most of the villages. With this effort, a smile of comfort is palpable on the faces of children.

DC Komal Mittal told Jalandhar Tribune, “We have arranged special coaching for these children and with the help of the Red Cross Society and other NGOs, bags, copies, pencils and other stationery are being provided to the children. The District Education Officer has been instructed to arrange online classes for children of the schools based in the flood-affected areas and arrange additional classes to facilitate the education of the children after the opening of the schools.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner listened to the problems of people staying in the relief camp set up at Mehtabpur village of Mukerian and provided them with relief materials. The Deputy Commissioner said more than 4,000 people were shifted to safe places through 12 boats of the district administration and NGOs and other means. “With the water level decreasing, almost all people have started returning to their homes. The supply of clean drinking water and electricity in all affected villages has been restored and every necessary help is being provided to the families affected by the floods.”

As many as six relief camps were established in Mukerian subdivision and one relief camp was set up in Tanda subdivision. Also, 61 medical camps were set up in these villages and 8,657 people were checked up and provided medicines. These camps will continue in the coming days. The Animal Husbandry Department has launched a special campaign regarding the treatment of animals in the villages and adequate fodder has also been provided with the help of NGOs.

#Hoshiarpur