DD Punjabi to screen science show

A TV programme titled, "Science Show on National Science Day", is being telecast on February 28, Saturday, at 10:30 am on DD.Punjabi. The programme has been produced by Doordarshan Kendra, Jalandhar, to mark the occasion of National Science Day with an educational presentation.

The one-hour special programme features exciting and innovative science experiments demonstrated by Dr Jaswinder Singh, national awardee. The show also includes insightful interactions with eminent experts including Dr Rajesh Grover, Director of Pushpa Gujral Science City, and Dr Satbir Singh, Dean of Punjab Technical University.

Aligned with this year's theme of "Women in Science", the programme highlights the inspiring participation of Dr Anjana Bhatia, National Shikshak Awardee 2025 (Science). Her presence proved to be a major attraction for students from LPU and HMV who attended the show with great enthusiasm. The students actively participated in live demonstrations and interactive sessions, making the programme both engaging and impactful.The show has been produced by Pankaj and directed by Agiapal S Randhawa. It has been anchored by Chandani and Niharika under the directions and guidance of Kewal Krishan, Head of Programmes, Doordarshan Kendra, Jalandhar. The special telecast promises to inspire young minds and promote scientific temper among viewers in the region.