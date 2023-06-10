De-addiction centre owner booked for fudging records

Phagwara, June 9
The Nakodar city police have booked a doctor running a de-addiction centre on the charge of fudging records and misusing the licence.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Dr Amit Bansal, licence holder for Sehaj Hospital.
Dr Shiny Dehal, in her report to the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner, said an inquiry was instituted against the de-addiction centre following a complaint from the Chief Minster’s office.
She said the Drug Inspector, Jalandhar-4, had inspected the de-addiction centre at Sahej Hospital, Nakodar, and found glaring discrepancies in the records. A team of senior doctors had verified all inquiry reports.
The DSP said that the SSP (rural) had directed the city police to register a case.
