Deadlock over revenue stamp sale continues

Phagwara, June 12
The Punjab government has failed to break the deadlock between its revenue department and the postal authorities over the sale of revenue stamps of the denomination of Re 1 through the post office.
Post offices across Punjab stopped selling revenue stamps in February 2005 demanding that their commission be hiked from 3 per cent to 6 per cent. However, the Revenue Department refused to accept it. Meanwhile, the state government is selling revenue stamps through its treasury offices at the sub-divisional level. It has also authorised stamp vendors to sell revenue stamps.
But residents of remote villages complain that they are forced to spend more money and time to buy these stamps.
The stamp vendors, too, are reluctant to sell these stamps. Some people sell these stamps on the black market.
