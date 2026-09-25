Deaf chess champion Mallika bags ninth national gold, awaits govt job

Hearing and speech impaired chess player Mallika Handa has once again brought laurels to Jalandhar by winning the gold medal at the National Chess Championship for the Deaf, held in New Delhi from September 17 to 21.

With this victory, Mallika has secured her ninth gold medal at the national championship, adding another milestone to her remarkable 14 year sporting career. Following her latest achievement, she will represent India at the Winter Deaflympics in Austria in January 2027.

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"Despite her consistent success at the national-level and years of bringing medals home, Mallika's long standing demand for a government job remains unresolved," her mother Renu Handa alleged.

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Mallika's mother said they have repeatedly approached ministers and political leaders over the years, seeking employment opportunities in recognition of her sporting achievements, but have received assurances without a concrete resolution.

"For years, we have been struggling to get her a job. No one can understand the pain we are going through. Every time we meet a minister or a leader, we are given promises, but nothing happens," her mother said. —