Deceased councillor’s family, Congress leaders take out candlelight march

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 1

Family members of deceased MC councillor Sushil Vicky Kalia and Congress leaders and workers organised a candlelight march this evening, demanding action against those accused in the abetment to suicide case.

The councillor had died after consuming a poisonous substance. He had left a suicide note blaming some persons, including ex-BJP CPS KD Bhandari, for the same.

A portrait of Kalia was kept at the Congress Bhawan where everyone lit candles and carried out a march near the DC office. The daughter of the deceased, Diksha Kalia, reiterated an appeal to everyone to support her for getting justice for her father.

“My father was facing trial (in the alleged fraud case of the Punjab Nirman Scheme). He had not been convicted yet in any court, and still people were after his life calling him ‘corrupt’. He could not face this and decided to end his life. There were people levelling all kinds of allegations against him, and calling him names on the social media,” claimed Diksha.

Rajesh Kalia, the brother of the deceased, said, “We want justice for our brother. Our MLA Bawa Henry is supporting us fully and we will follow whichever way he tells us to do.” Congress Jalandhar North MLA Bawa Henry, District Congress Committee chief Rajinder Beri and other Congress leaders remained present in big numbers to support the family.

BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Avinash Chander today met with ex-CPS KD Bhandari, and promised to provide their full support. Bhandari, who is facing an inquiry in the matter, has alleged that he was only a complainant against Kalia in the fraud case. “There is evidence and that is the reason why the district administration and the police decided to lodge an FIR against the deceased councillor. How can I be blamed for this?” he raged.