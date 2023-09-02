 Decision on panchayat polls a matter of regret: Sampla : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Decision on panchayat polls a matter of regret: Sampla

Decision on panchayat polls a matter of regret: Sampla

Decision on panchayat polls a matter of regret: Sampla


Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 1

Immediately after the Punjab government took a U-turn on the decision to dissolve panchayats, the BJP has criticised the style of working of the AAP government in Punjab.

Talking to mediapersons here on Friday, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Sampla said that the government is run on commitments. He said it is an irony that the sarpanches have to knock the door of the court for justice.

'Govt is run on commitments'

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Sampla said that the government is run on commitments. He said it is an irony that the sarpanches have to knock the door of the court for justice.

Describing the August 10 notification regarding dissolution of panchayats as completely illegal, arbitrary and against the principles of natural justice, he said that the tenure of all the panchayats elected in Punjab in 2019 was to end in January 2024. The notification to dissolve panchayats was illegal. Now, after being embarrassed in the court, the state government has been forced to take it back, he said.

#BJP #Phagwara

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

2
Punjab

Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar

3
Punjab

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

4
Jalandhar

‘Bill Liyao, Inaam Pao’ scheme to start from today

5
India

Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to fight LS polls together ‘as far as possible’, seat-sharing in ‘collaborative spirit of give and take’

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol wishes mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares adorable pictures

7
India

Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election'

8
India

When a customer asked for UPI QR code, this woman vegetable vendor did this

9
India

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538-crore bank fraud case

10
Lifestyle

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Tarn Taran to attempt Rs 1 crore question in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Will fight LS elections together ‘as far as possible’: INDIA passes resolution

Will fight Lok Sabha elections together 'as far as possible': INDIA passes resolution

Says spirit of ‘give and take’ to govern seat-sharing | Khar...

Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability

Former President Ram Nath Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability

US looks to drum up support for Ukraine

US looks to drum up support for Ukraine

Rajesh Khullar appointed CPS to Haryana CM

Rajesh Khullar appointed CPS to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Security beefed up for summit, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill


Cities

View All

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Traffic police, Amritsar MC impound 40 autos defying life cap of 15 years

More to Punjab youth than addiction & migration, says Jaskaran of KBC fame

Malaysia Airlines to start flights from November 8

Ward Watch Ward No 12: Sanitation, unpaved streets major issues in Ward No. 12

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Chandigarh records 7% jump in GST collection to Rs 192 crore

Panjab University Polls: 9 in fray for top post; new equations emerge

Panjab University Polls: From safety to amenities, students list priorities

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

L-G says there’s God in every particle as AAP objects to ‘Shivling’ fountains

Three robbers held after encounter in Faridabad

Elderly woman raped in Delhi, DCW issues notice to police

Make plan to cut air pollution in Gurugram, HSPCB chief tells MC

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Kapurthala DC launches ‘Mera Bill’ app

Toll charges hiked at Ladhowal plaza

Four held for transformer thefts

Start work on Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road: MP Rinku

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas

Patwaris give up additional charge at 291 revenue circles in district, people hit

Three attack NRI with swords in Ludhiana

16-year-old held for bid to rape minor

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Two cousins mowed down by PRTC bus in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Punjab Pollution Control Board approval must for dairy farms, gaushalas

Fatehgarh Sahib cops bust gang of chain, phone snatchers, nab 3