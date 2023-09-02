Decision on panchayat polls a matter of regret: Sampla

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 1

Immediately after the Punjab government took a U-turn on the decision to dissolve panchayats, the BJP has criticised the style of working of the AAP government in Punjab.

Talking to mediapersons here on Friday, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Sampla said that the government is run on commitments. He said it is an irony that the sarpanches have to knock the door of the court for justice.

'Govt is run on commitments' Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Sampla said that the government is run on commitments. He said it is an irony that the sarpanches have to knock the door of the court for justice.

Describing the August 10 notification regarding dissolution of panchayats as completely illegal, arbitrary and against the principles of natural justice, he said that the tenure of all the panchayats elected in Punjab in 2019 was to end in January 2024. The notification to dissolve panchayats was illegal. Now, after being embarrassed in the court, the state government has been forced to take it back, he said.

#BJP #Phagwara