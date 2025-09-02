Declare Punjab floods a national tragedy: NAPA

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has called for the declaration of the ongoing Punjab floods as a national tragedy, expressing deep anguish over the continued silence of the central government and national media regarding the massive disaster that has devastated the state.

NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal lamented the lack of response from the highest offices of the country, stating it is extremely unfortunate that neither the Prime Minister, nor the Home Minister, nor any senior central minister has spoken about the widespread devastation faced by the people of Punjab.

NAPA has appealed to the central government and national media to break their silence and urgently recognise the Punjab floods as a national tragedy, ensuring the disaster receives the attention and support it demands.