Decomposed body found in field

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 15

A decomposed body of a middle-aged married man was found under mysterious circumstances from a field at Dilbag Colony in Goraya.

The deceased was identified as Harish Verma. He worked in a factory at Goraya. The body was recovered from stubble in a field.

The deceased was missing since November 8 and his family members had informed the police about it. Verma went for a morning walk leaving his purse, mobile phone and bike at his rented house.

He is survived by his wife and three kids, including two sons and one daughter.

Sukhdev Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Goraya, said the police had sent the decomposed body to the Civil Hospital, Phillaur, for a post-mortem examination. The SHO said it could not be ascertained whether the deceased was murdered or it was a case of suicide. The truth would come to light only after receiving the autopsy report, the SHO said.

