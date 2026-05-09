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Home / Jalandhar / Decor studios, lifestyle stores redefine modern living spaces

Decor studios, lifestyle stores redefine modern living spaces

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:48 AM May 09, 2026 IST
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Ritika Thakur at Dysn, her showroom in Jalandhar.
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From statement mirrors to artisanal pottery, designer candle stands and curated corners, home decor shopping in Jalandhar is no longer limited to picking up occasional showpieces. A growing number of decor studios and lifestyle stores in the city are helping residents stylise their homes and workspaces with thoughtfully designed pieces that add warmth, personality and aesthetic charm to their surroundings.

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The trend which was once confined only to the homes of NRIs and affluent families, is becoming a way of life even for commoners in Jalandhar. Young homeowners, newly-married couples and even cafe and boutique owners are increasingly investing in decor accents to create “Instagram-worthy” corners inside homes and commercial spaces.

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Among the city’s new popular decor destinations is Dsyn, a showroom on Ladowali Road, run by two young women—Ritika Thakur and Simar Bindra. Ritika says, “We have placed each item thoughtfully in a way that presentation itself becomes part of the shopping experience.” The showroom has some curated settings with wall paintings, chandeliers, designer mirrors, table tops, furniture pieces like foldable dressing tables, beds, dining tables, couches and sofas—all properly accessorised. “Design is emotion, execution is precision. Our idea is not merely to sell decor products but to help customers visualise how they can transform a space”, says Ritika, a design thinker for seven years having worked for Tyaani, JK Glass and Punjab Laminations.

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Another emerging name in the decor segment is Bunkar, a store at New Jawahar Nagar known for its handcrafted and artistic collection. From hand-painted bottles and quirky wall pieces to designer cutlery and pottery items, the store offers products that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. The shelves are lined with colourful ceramic pieces, aromatic candles and handmade soaps that appeal particularly to customers looking for unique additions to their living rooms and dining spaces. Vijaya, the owner, says, “From travelling across India in search of crafts to curating exhibitions, my attempt through my concept store has been to bring handmade stories closer to people here.”

Interior stylists say the decor market in Jalandhar has expanded rapidly after the pandemic, with people spending more time at home and developing a stronger interest in aesthetically pleasing interiors. Social media trends too have played a major role in shaping tastes, with residents experimenting with minimalist themes and earthy textures.

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Meanwhile, Shilpa Jain of Special Effects, Model Town, has carved a niche for herself with elegant gifting and decor solutions. Apart from decorative candle stands and upholstery items, the store is becoming a preferred stop for customised gift packing for trousseau presentations, baby showers and celebratory events. Decorative trays, embellished baskets and coordinated packaging themes have become especially popular among families looking to add a touch of sophistication to their ceremonies.

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