Defence accounts office inaugurated

Jalandhar, January 5

The office and residential complex of Assistant Local Audit Officer (A), Defence Accounts Department, and Defence Pension Disbursement Officer, Kapurthala, was inaugurated today. The office was inaugurated by Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts Alka Sharma in the presence of Dinesh Singh, Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Army), Chandigarh.

In his address, chief guest Dinesh Singh said Defence Accounts Department was one of the oldest departments of the country. He said having residential complex along with the office would increase the working capacity. He also congratulated people associated with the project and dignitaries present on the occasion.

Chaitanya Dev, Chief Engineer, Jalandhar Zone, Manjeet Kaur, Additional Controller of Defence Accounts, Brigadier Rahul Yadav, Station Commander, Kapurthala, Nidhi Sharma, Joint Controller of Defence Accounts, Chandigarh, Army officers, MES officers and employees of the Defence Accounts Department were present on the occasion.

