Defunct streetlights may cast shadow on Diwali celebrations

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 8

As the Festival of Lights approaches, the Municipal Corporation’s failure to address the issue of non-functional streetlights casts a shadow on Diwali celebrations in the city. Many roads, localities and key intersections remain shrouded in darkness, resulting in an increase in cases of theft and residents’ concerns for their safety.

Among the areas plagued by non-operational streetlights for over six months are the 120 feet road, Gulab Devi road, Maqsudan to Workshop Chowk, Kapurthala road leading to Jalandhar Kunj, PUDA complex in front of DC office, Damoria flyover, Guru Nanak Pura and other locations. Despite repeated complaints to the MC regarding the problem, no meaningful action has been taken to rectify the situation, say residents.

Former councillor Jagdish Samrai revealed that the MC had outsourced repair and maintenance of streetlights to a private firm, which subsequently sub-contracted the work to another entity. However, due to unpaid salaries of workers and apparent negligence of the MC, repair of streetlights has been neglected.

Samrai emphasised that while the repair of streetlights in zone number 4, specifically in Basti Bawa Khel area, began only two days ago, it should have been expedited in light of the upcoming festival season. He pointed out that the absence of functional streetlights on Gulab Devi road has facilitated criminal activities, allowing perpetrators to escape in the cover of darkness.

Another resident, Kamlesh, highlighted the importance of streetlights as basic necessity and expressed disappointment over persistent issues with streetlight irregularities. Despite the introduction of LED lights, hopes for the city’s development through MC’s efforts have remained unfulfilled.

Lead to rise in criminal activities

