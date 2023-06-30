Defying waste segregation, littering may cost you dear

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, June 29

Having failed at least thrice on earlier occasions, the district administration and Municipal Corporation Jalandhar are once again planning to execute waste segregation at source and an array of other plans to make the city garbage free. Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and MC officials, including Joint Commissioner Puneet Sharma, have chalked out a few ideas which if implemented and get the mass support could help reduce the daily volume of waste going to the dumping sites and landfills.

Seeking support of some NGOs and Resident Welfare Associations, the first plan of the authorities is to convince and educate the residents to set up compost pits at their places to decompose the kitchen waste as their places instead of dumping it with the garbage collectors visiting their doors. Even all those who have no means to have their own compost pits, segregation of dry and wet waste would be a must or else it would draw a penalty upon surprise checking by the sanitary inspectors.

Sharma said, “We have also started a door to door survey to see how waste is being managed by the people and have also started issuing warning to them. Those who are trying to quietly dump the mixed waste in dumping sites or are littering public places are set to be challaned any time soon. Heftier challans will be issued against bulk waste generators hoteliers and hospital owners who have to set up their own plants for waste management. To begin with we have begun demonstrating the processes. We are also issuing warnings. Next we shall be videographing and collecting photo evidences against the offenders and shall be imposing penalties against them as per the MC notification of 2020.”

Sarangal said, “We want to device strategies so that ultimately there is negligible amount of waste going to the dumps and the landfills. Compost making pits will be set up in parks in every localities and thus the kitchen waste will not go out of a particular locality. For other items like recyclable stuff, we shall have material recovery facilities. Hazardous waste would be segregated so that it can be sent to the specific sites where these are to be managed.”

Sarangal said there is no dearth of infrastructure for the same. “We already have machinery for separate collection of dry and kitchen waste. We have enough funds under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. We just want public cooperation and support in getting our plan implemented”.

Earlier, ex-Joint Commissioner Aashika Jain had started a similar drive. She had executed some effective plans but got transferred.