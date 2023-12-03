Degrees conferred on 465 students at GNA varsity

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 2

As many as 465 students were conferred degrees during the convocation ceremony held at GNA University, Phagwara, today.

The chief guest on the occasion was HP Singh, chairman and managing director, Satin Creditcare Network Limited. Chancellor Gurdeep Singh Sirha, Vice-Chancellor VK Rattan, Pro Vice-Chancellor Hemant Sharma, Deputy Registrar Kunal Bains, Dean Academics Monika Hanspal, and Deputy Controller Examination Anil Pandit attended the event.

A student receives degree from the chief guest at GNA University, Phagwara, on Saturday. Tribune photo

The dignitaries awarded the degrees to achievers bagging gold (27), silver (24) and bronze (19) medals, along with 20 PhD, 61 postgraduate and 384 undergraduate students from diverse disciplines like engineering, business school, hospitality, computational science, natural sciences, English, animation and multimedia, and physical education and sports.

The programme was inaugurated with the lighting the lamp of wisdom, followed by Saraswati vandana. Kamini Verma and Parneet Kaur managed the event in the capacity of masters of the ceremony. They introduced the academic event by sharing about GNA Group and the laurels of GNA University. The convocation procession started with the felicitation of the chief guest HP Singh by Chancellor Gurdeep Singh Sihra. VK Rattan prologued the convocation ceremony with his welcome address and the annual report of the university. He congratulated the young achievers who took on the challenges with a positive attitude and had their toil rewarded.

HP Singh congratulated all the students for achieving milestones in their careers. He also gave three pieces of advice to the students— always give 100 per cent in life, be creative in work, and do one good deed every day. He ended his speech by again congratulating students with the words, “It is your day, and so is every day.”

Sihra stressed the importance of degree recipients that how they might apply the newest developments in their field to improve the quality of life for others. He commended and motivated them to disseminate their learned knowledge worldwide.

The deputy registrar of the university delivered the vote of thanks at the end of the ceremony. He expressed gratitude to all the recipients of the awards and extended his wishes for their future success. He emphasised the importance of honesty and dedication in pursuing their aspirations, as well as maintaining a clear vision in life. During his expression of gratitude, he praised the significant contributions of the GNA Group in both the industrial and educational sectors. He expressed his optimism that these contributions would create possibilities for the local youth to receive excellent education, thereby equipping them with the skills needed to secure jobs worldwide.

#Phagwara