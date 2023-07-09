Delay in completion of work irks Sikandarpur residents

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, July 8

The delay in the completion of the Surface Water Project, due to which local road infrastructure has been badly affected, is causing discontent among residents of Sikandarpur.

The project is an underground pipeline initiative aimed at channelling river water from the Sutlej to enhance the water supply in Jalandhar. However, the glacial pace of work is causing great inconvenience to the residents as the Sikandarpur-Alawalpur road has been closed to lay the pipeline.

Due to this, area residents are either forced to remain indoors or use a muddy road to commute.

What used to be a mere 1.5-km journey between the two villages has turned into an arduous 15-km detour, with residents having to travel from Sikandarpur to Alawalpur via Madar village and Chuharwal Lesriwal.

The administration has attempted to address the issue by constructing a temporary kuccha road stretching across a kilometre and a half from Sikandarpur to Alawalpur. However, due to the unfavourable weather conditions in the past few days, namely the heavy rainfall which has been lashing the region, the situation has further worsened.

The kuccha road connecting the villages has become muddy and nearly impassable. Hundreds of residents from Sikandarpur and Alawalpur are having a tough time commuting. Locals have been calling for the repair and improvement of the road running alongside the railway line from Sikandarpur to Alawalpur.

Residents are concerned that as things stand, it could take another three to four months for the project to be completed.

Pavittar Singh, a resident, stressed, “The road serves as the backbone of the mini-industrial zones established in Alawalpur, Sikandarpur, and Dhogri. The closure of this crucial route has severely hampered industrial activities in the area.”