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Home / Jalandhar / Delay in LPG cylinder supply sparks tension in Phagwara

Delay in LPG cylinder supply sparks tension in Phagwara

Residents hold protest

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:28 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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People during protest in Phagwara.
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Amid rising global tensions linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, signs of panic buying of fuels have emerged in Phagwara, raising concerns about public anxiety and its possible impact on law and order.

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Some residents have reportedly started stocking LPG cylinders as well as petrol and diesel, fearing a possible disruption in supply. Long queues were seen outside petrol pumps and LPG agencies as demand increased suddenly.

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Meanwhile, residents gathered outside an LPG agency on the Hoshiarpur road to collect domestic cylinders this morning. The agency staff informed them that the next supply would arrive later in the evening.

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This led to dissatisfaction among the people, who alleged that cylinders were not being supplied properly and accused the agency of unfair practices.

The situation briefly turned tense as some individuals raised slogans and threw empty cylinders onto the road in protest. However, the police reached the spot in time, controlled the situation and dispersed the crowd.

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Fuel station operators said there is no shortage of petrol or diesel, although there are delays of one or two days in supply due to transportation issues.

LPG distributors also stated that they are receiving supplies, but demand has increased by about 30 per cent in recent days due to panic among the public.

They said this sudden rise in demand is putting pressure on their delivery systems and staff. This correspondent during a round of the city saw slips pasted on the dispensers of a few petrol pumps “No petrol” and people were seen returning with empty hands.

A local political leader, Raman Sharma, claimed that domestic cylinders are being widely used in hotels, restaurants, roadside food stalls and other commercial establishments despite rules against such use. He alleged that the authorities have failed to take action, which is causing difficulties for ordinary consumers who are unable to get cylinders even after booking.

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