Delay in MC poll may inconvenience Hoshiarpur people

The delay in the municipal elections of Hoshiarpur and Sham Churasi is likely to create inconvenience for residents, particularly in matters related to official documentation and public services. However, opposition leaders have welcomed the move, stating that the delay was in line with their demands.

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Political observers believe that while the delay may provide more preparation time to opposition parties, residents are expected to bear the brunt of the administrative vacuum in the absence of elected representatives.

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For years, municipal councillors have remained among the most approachable public representatives for residents. The verification of documents required for passports, affidavits, certificates and other official purposes was often carried out through councillors. In many cases, the councillors even visited the homes of beneficiaries to sign and stamp important documents, making the process easier for senior citizens and economically weaker families. With no elected municipal councillors in office during this period, citizens are facing difficulties in getting various documents verified and attested.

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In the absence of councillors, residents will now have to depend on gazetted officers for attestations and verification work, which many people consider more difficult and time-consuming. Locals fear that routine documentation work may become cumbersome.

The delay has also intensified political discussions in the district. Sham Churasi is considered politically significant as it is the hometown of former Local Bodies Minister Dr Navjot, while the Hoshiarpur MC has long remained a political battleground for leaders, including former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora, former BJP minister Tikshan Sood and AAP MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa.

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Arora said he had complained to the Election Commission alleging that the opposition leaders were not being provided signed official maps of the proposed ward delimitation. He alleged that ruling party leaders were preparing their own unofficial maps while authentic delimitation documents were not being shared with other stakeholders.

Arora welcomed the Election Commission’s intervention and said official ward maps along with voter lists are now expected to be provided before the election process moves ahead. He expressed hope that the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation elections could now be held by the end of June.

The BJP had approached the Municipal Commissioner, DC and the State Election Commission seeking clarification on whether the voter lists were being prepared according to the officially notified ward boundaries or the maps prepared by the MC.