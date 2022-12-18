 Delay in possession, JIT told to pay Rs 25L to two allottees : The Tribune India

Abandoned flats in a dilapidated condition in Bibi Bhani Complex. file



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 17

Addressing two complaints of allottees of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Avenue and Bibi Bhani Complex, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) to refund the principal amount paid by them with interest and compensation, which amounts to nearly Rs 25 lakh.

Terms of allotment not followed

Sukhdeep Singh of Urban Estate Phase II said he paid Rs 8.69 lakh to JIT in 2007 for a plot at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Avenue. It was in 2015, after eights years of purchasing the plot, JIT informed him that there existed a ‘samadhi’ over the plot, therefore, the plot cannot be alloted Sonia Sethi of Ujala Nagar, Basti Sheikh, said she paid Rs 3.68 lakh to JIT in 2010 for a flat allotted to her at Bibi Bhani Complex. She said even after a decade, the JIT could only build poor-quality flats at the said complex with no facilities, making it a haven for anti-social elements

In his complaint, Sukhdeep Singh of Urban Estate Phase II said he paid Rs 8.69 lakh to JIT in 2007 for a plot at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Avenue, GT road bypass. He said as per the terms of the allotment letter, the JIT was supposed to hand over the possession of the plot within 30 months of making the entire payment, but it failed to do so.

He said he had written many a time to the JIT between 2010 and 2013 but received no reply from them. “Even when I visited the office of JIT, officials concerned kept lingering the matter on one pretext or the other. It was in 2015, after eights years of purchasing the plot, the JIT informed me that there exists a ‘samadhi’ over the plot in question, therefore, the possession of the plot cannot be given,” he said, adding that he requested JIT to either refund his money or allot him another plot in the same locality, however, all his pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

Another complainant, Sonia Sethi of Ujala Nagar, Basti Sheikh said she paid Rs 3.68 lakh to JIT in 2010 for the flat allotted to her at Bibi Bhani Complex. She said the JIT was supposed to hand over the possession of the flat in 2012, however, it failed to do so. She said even after a decade, the JIT could only build poor-quality flats at the said complex, but there is still no provision of electricity, streetlights and water and sewerage. She said the complex at present has become a haven for anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, the notice of the complaints in both cases was sent to the JIT by the Commission. The counsel for the JIT maintained that the complainants were at fault as they failed to fulfil one or the other conditions of the allotment letter, therefore, the complaints were liable to be dismissed.

However, after verifying the facts of both parties, the president of the commission, in its judgment, ordered JIT to either remove the ‘samadhi’ and handover the possession of the same plot or allot him an alternative plot of his choice at the same locality within three months, otherwise it’s liable to refund Rs 8.69 lakh with 9 per cent interest from date of deposit till realisation to Sukhdeep Singh with Rs 35,000 compensation, and Rs 3.68 lakh with 9 per cent interest and Rs 35,000 as compensation and litigation expenses to Sonia Sethi within 45 days.

