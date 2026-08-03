Delayed Bibi Bhani Housing Project in Jalandhar costs JIT Rs 50.5 lakh

More than 16 years after the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) launched its Bibi Bhani Housing Complex scheme, promising affordable homes, the project continues to leave allottees battling delays instead of moving into their flats. In a significant relief to three families, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the JIT to refund nearly Rs 50.5 lakh, including interest and compensation, holding it responsible for failing to hand over possession within the promised period.

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The three separate orders relate to allottees of low income group (LIG) flats in the Bibi Bhani Housing Complex. The project was launched in 2010 and the possession was promised by July 2012. However, when the possession was offered after years of delay, allottees noted that basic facilities required for habitation, including water supply, electricity, sewerage and streetlights, were not in place, prompting them to approach the District Consumer Redressal Commission for relief.

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In the first case, Naranjan Singh, who was allotted LIG Flat No 66 A under the pensioner category had deposited Rs 6.14 lakh in January, 2010. The JIT had promised possession within two-and-a-half years by July 2012 but the trust handed over only paper possession of the flat in October 2018, more than six years after the scheduled date.

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Naranjan Singh died just days after receiving the possession and the complaint was later pursued by his legal heirs, his wife Rajvinder Kaur, son Pritpal Singh and daughter Kirandeep Kaur.

The commission ordered the JIT to refund the deposited amount with 9 per cent annual interest from the date of deposit till realisation. If the amount is not paid within the stipulated period, the interest rate will increase by 3 per cent. It also awarded Rs 30,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. The total amount payable is around Rs 16.5 lakh.

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In the second case, Sarabjeet Kaur, who deposited Rs 5.87 lakh for LIG Flat No 43 on first floor, had never got possession. The commission directed the Trust to refund the amount with 9 per cent interest, failing which the interest will rise by 3 per cent, besides paying Rs 40,000 as compensation and litigation costs. The total refund works out to around Rs 16 lakh.

The third case involved Santosh Kumari, who had been allotted LIG Flat No 51A after depositing Rs 5.99 lakh. She died in 2011, before the promised possession date and the complaint was later filed by her legal heirs, husband Dharambir, son Sunish and daughters Sangita Kamal Kapoor and Ruchi. The commission passed a similar order, directing the JIT to refund the deposited amount with interest and compensation. The total amount payable is around Rs 18 lakh.

The three orders together require the Trust to pay nearly Rs 50.5 lakh, including applicable interest from the date of deposit and compensation to the affected families, highlighting the prolonged delays that continue to affect one of the city’s long pending housing schemes.