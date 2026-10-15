Delayed UTI treatment can lead to chronic kidney disease: Urologist

What begins as a seemingly routine urinary tract infection (UTI) can, in certain cases, develop into a serious kidney problem if diagnosis and treatment are delayed.

The danger is particularly significant for elderly people, diabetics and patients with urinary tract obstruction, in whom a complicated infection can spread to the kidneys, damage vital filtering structures and increase the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

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Warning against the consequences of neglecting urinary symptoms, renowned urologist Dr Anoop Kumar, MCh, of PRKM Modern Hospital, Hoshiarpur, said timely diagnosis, appropriate antibiotic treatment and removal of urinary obstruction, wherever necessary, were crucial to protecting kidney function.

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“The urinary system is broadly divided into the upper and lower urinary tracts. The kidneys and ureters form the upper tract, while the bladder and urethra constitute the lower tract. Although most UTIs affect the lower tract, an untreated or complicated infection can spread upwards and involve the kidneys,” Dr Kumar explained.

The kidneys filter waste products from the blood through millions of microscopic structures called nephrons. Severe or recurrent kidney infections can damage these structures, impairing filtration. When kidney damage persists, CKD may develop, leading to the accumulation of waste products such as urea and creatinine in the blood.

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UTIs are more common in women, while elderly men are particularly vulnerable when an enlarged prostate obstructs urine flow. Kidney or ureteric stones and other urinary tract obstructions can also increase the risk of infection and complications. Patients with diabetes or weakened immunity face additional risks.

“UTI and CKD can aggravate each other. Severe or recurrent infections may contribute to kidney damage, while people with impaired kidney function can be more vulnerable to infections and their complications. However, not every UTI leads to CKD; the risk depends on the severity of infection and underlying health conditions,” he said.

Burning or pain during urination, frequent urination and lower abdominal discomfort are common UTI symptoms. Fever, chills and pain in the back or side may indicate kidney involvement. CKD, meanwhile, can remain silent in its early stages, with fatigue, weakness, nausea and swelling appearing as the disease progresses.

Dr Kumar said diagnosis could involve urine examination, urine culture and sensitivity testing, blood tests to assess kidney function and imaging to identify stones or obstruction. Culture testing helps doctors select antibiotics suited to the bacteria causing the infection.

“Patients should never ignore persistent urinary symptoms or repeatedly take antibiotics without medical advice. Fever accompanied by flank pain, vomiting or reduced urine output requires urgent medical assessment because a complicated infection can become dangerous if treatment is delayed,” he cautioned.

Treatment depends on the infection’s severity, the patient’s condition and laboratory findings. Complicated UTIs may require longer treatment under medical supervision. If a stone or enlarged prostate obstructs urine flow, the blockage may also need to be relieved through an appropriate urological procedure.

Adequate hydration, effective diabetes control, prompt medical attention for urinary symptoms and evaluation of recurrent infections can help reduce complications. Fluid intake, however, should be individualised for patients with advanced CKD or heart failure.

Dr Kumar emphasised that early intervention could prevent avoidable kidney damage. “A UTI should not be taken lightly, especially in elderly people, diabetics and patients with urinary obstruction. Prompt diagnosis, appropriate antibiotics and correction of the underlying problem can help protect kidney function. CKD resulting from preventable urinary complications can often be avoided through timely and adequate treatment,” he said. Patients diagnosed with CKD should consult a nephrologist for appropriate evaluation and long-term management.