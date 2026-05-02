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Home / Jalandhar / Delegation meets MP, seeks admission deadline extension under Education Act

Delegation meets MP, seeks admission deadline extension under Education Act

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:54 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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A delegation of the Bahujan Sangharsh Organisation of India, led by chairman Rajinder Gheda, met Member of Parliament Raj Kumar Chabbewal and constituency in-charge Harnur Singh Harji Mann to discuss key public concerns, including issues related to education and civic amenities.

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During the meeting, the delegation held detailed discussions on the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 and highlighted the challenges faced by beneficiaries in availing its benefits. Rajinder Gheda appreciated the government’s initiative of providing 25 per cent free admissions for children from economically weaker sections in private schools from nursery to Class I under the Act. However, he pointed out that the current deadline for filling admission forms—from April 16 to May 2—is too short and demanded that it be extended until June to ensure maximum participation.

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State president of the organisation, Dharaminder Singh Bhullarai, urged the government to make admissions under the RTE Act online from pre-nursery to Class VIII so that more eligible children can benefit from free and compulsory education. He informed that details regarding the scheme are available on the Punjab government’s RTE portal, where eligible families can access information and apply.

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The delegation stated that the benefits of the RTE Act extend to children belonging to SC, BC and OBC categories, as well as children of war widows and differently-abled individuals.

On the civic front, social worker Manish Mahimi raised the issue of a garbage dump located on GT Road near Urban Estate and urged authorities to remove it at the earliest to provide relief to residents and commuters. Additionally, Surinder Rawalpindi demanded that damaged village roads be repaired on a priority basis.The leaders expressed hope that the concerns raised would be addressed promptly by the authorities.

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