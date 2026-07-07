Delegation meets SP, raises crime, traffic, civic issues in Phagwara

Residents of Phagwara, led by Ambedkar Sena Punjab president Surinder Dhanda, met Superintendent of Police (SP) Madhvi Sharma to raise a range of law and order concerns affecting the city and urged timely and effective action from the police administration.

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Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Surinder Dhanda, along with Sukhwinder Singh Shergill and Engineer Pradeep Mall, alleged that the SP’s approach towards the public was neither courteous nor responsive. They said that if senior officers do not engage respectfully with citizens, it becomes difficult for the public to expect better conduct from subordinate staff.

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The delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting multiple civic and law-and-order issues, including a reported rise in drug abuse, thefts, and frequent street fights. They urged the police to take strict action to curb such activities and restore public confidence.

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Members also raised concerns over tensions between two rival groups in Mohalla Kaulsar, expressing apprehension that the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar installed in a local park could be vandalised if preventive measures are not taken in time.

Another key issue discussed was the closure of the crossing at Mata Chintpurni Chowk (Sugar Mill Chowk), which the delegation said has caused significant inconvenience to commuters. They noted that the disruption particularly affects residents travelling from the Nakodar side, as well as those from Satnampura, Bhagatpura, Hadiabad, and nearby villages, leading to hardship for daily commuters.

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The delegation further alleged that the response received during the meeting suggested that the concerns of residents and issues of public safety were not being treated with the seriousness they deserve. They warned that if any damage occurs to the Ambedkar statue, they would be compelled to launch a protest, holding the police administration and SP Madhvi Sharma responsible.

Among those present at the meeting were Pushpinder Kaur, Parminder Bodh, Ram Murti Khera, Arun Sharma, Manoj Kumar, Mandeep Sonu and other prominent citizens.