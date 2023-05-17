Delegation of 45 students from Maharashtra at NIT

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 14

A delegation of 45 students of diverse higher education institutions from Maharashtra, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli reached NIT-Jalandhar today, as part of the second phase of the government’s ambitious cultural and educational endeavour, the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam’ programme.

While IIT-Bombay is the nodal institute of the trip from Maharashtra, NIT-Jalandhar is the nodal institute from Punjab. The delegate members will be staying here till May 18 and will leave the following day. They are accompanied by five faculty members from IIT-Bombay.

Through this visit, emphasis will be laid on increasing the exchange of rich cultural and traditional aspects and an exchange of ideas between the two states. Further, the promotion of tourism, tradition, progress, technology and mutual contact are also part of the agenda. Delegates were accorded a warm welcome from the students, faculty, and staff members of NIT-Jalandhar upon their arrival.

As part of the trip, the students will visit the Vidhan Sabha, local places in Punjab such as the Jang-e Azadi Memorial-Kartarpur, the Sukhna Lake, the Rock Garden, Khatkar Kalan, the Amritsar Wagah Border, the Golden Temple, Virasat-e-khalsa, the Nangal Dam, among others.