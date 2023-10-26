Delete 138 names in voter list: Ex-BJP MLA

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 25

Demanding deletion of 138 votes reportedly listed at the address of Kartar Bus Service, former BJP MLA KD Bhandari today lodged a complaint with the district administration.

Bhandari handed over a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal mentioning that the votes were registered in booth number 3 of the MC voter list and 185 of the Vidhan Sabha list. He alleged that the votes had been listed at the behest of Congress MLA Bawa Henry, who owns the transport company office.

The BJP leader alleged that the list of these voters included just three women and there was no provision of shelter, kitchen or washrooms for so many persons at the given address. He has demanded an impartial investigation into the matter.

Bhandari was accompanied by BJP district general secretary Ashok Sareen, circle president Aashish Sehgal, circle general secretary Anuj Sharda and others.

Bawa Henry’s father and ex-minister Avtar Henry said, “These voters are my drivers and conductors who often stay put in our office. That is why they are all men. They do not have votes registered elsewhere. They had got enrolled here 20 years back. We had faced an inquiry even in 2007 when Bhandari had lodged a complaint against us. He has again moved the same application.”

