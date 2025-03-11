DT
Delhi Bal Bhavan team win T-20 cricket tourney

Delhi Bal Bhavan team win T-20 cricket tourney

In the final match of the 10th Thakur Waryam Singh Yadgari Open All India T-20 Cricket Tournament, Bal Bhavan, Delhi, won the tournament defeating Sabi-11. Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar and Cabinet Minister Dr Ravjot Singh inaugurated the match....
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 10:28 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
In the final match of the 10th Thakur Waryam Singh Yadgari Open All India T-20 Cricket Tournament, Bal Bhavan, Delhi, won the tournament defeating Sabi-11. Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar and Cabinet Minister Dr Ravjot Singh inaugurated the match.

Pradhan Satpreet Singh and former national cricketer Kuldeep Dhami said that after winning the toss, Sabi-11 decided to bat first. In 20 overs, Sabi-11 set a target of 155 runs for Bal Bhavan, Delhi. In response, the Bal Bhavan, Delhi, team that came out to bat, crossed the target in 13 overs for the loss of one wicket and won the match.

The Man of the Match and Best Batsman award went to Yajash R Sharma, Man of the Series award to Gaurav Chaudhary, Best Bowler to Suryakant Chauhan and Best Fielder award to Dev Lakra. The winners and runners-up teams were honoured with cash prizes and trophies.

During the match, noted commentator Alankar Gautam won the hearts of the players and spectators by giving an excellent commentary. Secretary of Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association, Dr Raman Ghai handed over the trophies and prizes to the winners.

