Delhi-Jalandhar Intercity Express to be curtailed on Oct 19

Passengers travelling on the Delhi-Jalandhar Intercity Express will face changes in train services on October 19, with the Northern Railway announcing a curtailment of the train’s route due to operational reasons.

The train number 14682, which runs from Jalandhar City to New Delhi, will start its journey from Ludhiana Junction on October 19 instead of Jalandhar City. As a result, the train will not cover the Jalandhar-Ludhiana stretch on its scheduled departure from Jalandhar City that day.

Advertisement

The Northern Railway has advised passengers to check the latest train updates through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or call railway helpline 139 before starting their journey.

Advertisement

Earlier, on October 10, around 15 trains operating from Jalandhar City on routes connecting Amritsar, Jalandhar Cantonment, Chandigarh, Ferozepur, Haridwar, Qadian and Lal Kuan were also affected due to track laying work at the Jalandhar railway yard.

The work aimed at strengthening rail infrastructure, led to disruptions in train operations, troubling passengers travelling on several routes. Three additional trains were also affected by this traffic block, leaving passengers with fewer travel options and requiring some to adjust their travel plans.