Delhi man booked for Rs 38.5L fraud

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 20

The Mehatpur police have booked a Delhi resident, Gurvinder Singh, on the charge of cheating.

Manish Sood complained to the police that the accused promised to send him second-hand vehicles and asked him to deposit money in his account. Sood said he deposited Rs 38,50,000 in the account of the accused, but no vehicles were sent.