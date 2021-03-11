Demand for advancing date of paddy sowing gaining pace

Jalandhar, May 12
Demand of farmer organisations for advancing sowing date of paddy is gaining ground as late sowing adversely affects the yield and disturb agriculture calendar.
Notably, the government has divided the state into four zones and the dates of sowing of paddy have been given from June 18-24.
This has not gone down well with the farmers. Not only farm leaders, but ground report suggests that farmers in general are not in favour of this decision. Mukhtiar Singh from Mundi Cholian village said if paddy sowing gets delayed, wheat sowing would get delayed and thus the results will not be good. “Some farmers will opt for late paddy varieties because there is no guarantee that it will give good results,” he said.
Uchha village farmer Hartej Singh shared the same view. He said farmers sow PR 126 paddy variety on a small area of their entire land. “Out of 60 acre that I have, I sow PR 126 in the end when I feel that water requirement is not being met. Also I have huge land on contract, so, if we sow varieties that are already being used by the farmers like PUSA 44 and PR 121, I will be able to pay to earn something,” he shared.
Like every farmer, Tarsem Singh from the same village also said it was not feasible for them to wait till the June 24. “The whole cycle of sowing of various crops will get disturbed if we sow paddy late this time,” he said. Singh also corroborated this viewpoint that PR126 variety was not sown on the entire land. “We have 20 acres of land, but we sow this variety suggested by the government only on 5 acres,” he added.
One thing the farmers have been saying that every decision is being imposed on us 10-15 days ahead. First, there should be proper plan and then the farmers should be asked to do something.
