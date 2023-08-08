Demand for urea surges as floods wash away crops, fertiliser stock

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, August 7

Post floods, an acute shortage of urea is being faced in Doaba region. The problem is serious especially in villages where the stored urea was washed away due to the floods. Due to large-scale crop damage in flood-hit villages, farmers said there will be a need for at least 50 per cent more urea in villages as they will have to sow their crops all over again.

Narinder Singh, a farmer based in Sardarwala village at Shahkot, said, “There is an acute shortage of urea and the marginal or small farmers are worst hit. I had eight acres of land of which two were left (these too sustained 50 per cent damage to crops). Similarly, my uncle lost four fields (acres). For all newly-sown crop, we will need urea all over again. I luckily had some stored well in time, many farmers are having to run from pillar to post for the urea now.”

Shahkot-based farmer Nirmal Singh said, “There is an acute shortage of urea for the past 15 days. On top of this, fertiliser dealers are forcing farmers to buy nano urea (liquid urea) if they want the usual variety of urea. The nano urea is not as effective as even half a sack of the regular urea. Farmers aren’t interested in buying it but dealers are forcing them to.”

Tarsem Singh, a Kapurthala-based farmer, said, “Well off farmers still had some place to store urea. But those with small land holdings and submerged homes are left with no urea. One acre needs between 3 to 5 sacks of urea but some aren’t even left with a single sack. The damaged fields will need re-sowing of crops. Some dealers are also handing over leftover or substandard crop nutrients to farmers amidst this situation. The shortage should be addressed immediately.”

Chief Agricultural Officer, Jalandhar, Jaswant Rai said, “Urea isn’t exactly in short supply but due to many farmers buying large quantities in advance and the need for resowing after floods, the demand has increased. For the current crop cycle (paddy), the district has a projected urea consumption of 75,000 to 80,000 metric tonnes. 67,000 to 68,000 metric tonnes has already been provided. Two rakes of 2,500 to 3,000 MT urea also recently arrived, more is coming in. Nano urea is being promoted as an alternative to chemical fertiliser but no one can be forced to buy it. We also had a meeting with farmer groups. No one can force them to buy any product.”

Joint Director, Agriculture Department (Input), Jaswinder Pal Singh Dhillon said, “There is no shortage of urea. 56,000 hectares of land in the state faced crop damage for which 24,000 MT of additional urea has already been sought. For the month of August, state allocation of urea is 1.5 lakh metric tonnes – which is being disbursed phase-wise. Nano urea is an alternative to chemical fertiliser, 4 lakh bottles of which have already been sold in state.”

#Doaba