Demand to rename Hoshiarpur dist after Guru Ravidas

Ahead of the 649th jayanti of Guru Ravidas falling on Sunday, there has been a demand from certain sections to rename Hoshiarpur district after Guru Ravidas.

Ludhiana-based social activist Sukhdev Singh Walia Sukhi has been leading this demand. “We want that the state government should issue a notification to rename Hoshiarpur district as Sri Guru Ravidas Nagar. I have already written about this to the Governor of Punjab.”

In his communique, Sukhi has written, “Punjab is the land of Gurus and great learned saints where Guru Ravidas also paid a visit. He visited and stayed at Shri Khuralgarh Sahib situated at village Kharali, Garhshankar, district Hoshiarpur. So why not rename Hoshiarpur district as Guru Ravidas Nagar in honour of the guru. According to a popular folklore, the Raja renamed Mokalhar to Faridkot in honour of Baba Farid after he paid a visit to the town. If a Raja can rename Mokalhar to Faridkot, why can’t the Aam Aadmi Party Chief Minister rename Hoshiarpur district as Sri Guru Ravidas Nagar?”

He further wrote, “Garhshankar is a small town considering the greatness of the guru and reverence people have for him. Renaming Hoshiarpur district will be more appropriate. Moreover, Garhshankar was founded by Doad King Shankar Sahai, hence the name — garh (home of) Shankar.”

He said, “For Hoshiarpur, there are two stories popular. A few legends said that Hoshiarpur was founded by Hargobind and Ramchand, the chiefs of Muhammad Bin Tughlak. Others say that it was founded by Hoshiar Khan who lived in Bajwara near Hoshiarpur. Then also, we should consider the historical importance of three sites of Guru Ravidas — Charan Chhoh Ganga, Khuralgarh Sahib, Tapp Asthan, Shri Khuralgarh Sahib and Minar-e-Begampura, Shri Khuralgarh Sahib, all of which are in Hoshiarpur district."

So, naming Hoshiarpur after Guru Ravidas would help to further resonate his message and spread the guru’s philosophy. Guru Ravidas’ Bani is a source of inspiration, he insisted, adding, “Even Mohali was officially named after Sahibzada Ajit Singh, the eldest son of Guru Gobind Singh. Nawanshahr district was renamed Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. So, Punjab government should immediately consider the demand of Ravidas community and pay a befitting tribute to Guru Ravidas by naming Hoshiarpur district as Sri Guru Ravidas Nagar.”