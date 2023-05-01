Demands not met, teachers protest in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 30

Hundreds of teachers today gathered at the invitation of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Punjab, and protested the non-fulfilment of their demands.

They also criticised the implementation of the Centre’s new education policy in favor of privatisation, centralisation and separatism in Punjab. After holding a grand rally at the Press Club, a protest march was held.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raman Arora met the teachers at the rally venue and announced that a meeting of the DTF representatives would be held with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on May 3. Following the assurance, the rally was ended by the teachers.

Addressing a large number of teachers gathered on the occasion, DTF president Vikram Dev Singh and general secretary Mukesh Kumar said they had assembled to press their demands for regularization of all teaching and non-teaching staff, including the teachers of meritorious schools working in the Education Department, revision of salaries of computer teachers according to the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations and cancellation of the New Education Policy 2020, which took away education from the common people and according to the local needs and culture of the state.

He said the mobilisation under the leadership of DTF today had laid the foundation of the struggle against the anti-education policies of the government. Democratic Employees’ Federation president Germanjit Singh said that before coming to power, AAP had promised that they would resolve all our issues, including restoration of the old pension scheme, but so far, no concrete steps had been taken by the government due to which a record of protests had to be carried out during the first year of the government.

Members said the party had come to power by promising to give priority to education, but the promotions of teaching and non-teaching staff are still pending and this was not acceptable.

What they want