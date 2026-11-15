Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Demands unmet, aided college teachers warn of intensifying stir

Demands unmet, aided college teachers warn of intensifying stir

article_Author
Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:30 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of the PCCTU during a district-level rally organised at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall in Jalandhar on Saturday. A Tribune photograph
Advertisement

Aided college teachers from Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts on Saturday staged a district-level protest at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Memorial Hall, demanding the immediate resolution of their long-pending issues.

The protest was held under the banner of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) where the protesting teachers warned the state government of intensifying their agitation across Punjab if their demands continued to be ignored.

Addressing the rally, union leaders Dr Simranjeet Singh Bains, executive committee member, Dr Shalu Batra, convener of the Punjab Women Wing, and Dr Seema Khanna, joint secretary of the HMV unit, said the government’s continued delay in addressing the issues had fuelled resentment among teachers.

Aided teachers are demanding timely release of salary grants to aided colleges, restoration of 95 per cent grant-in-aid for 1,925 sanctioned posts and payment of the pending Seventh Pay Commission arrears dating back to January 2016. The union also demanded the conversion of self-financed posts into grant-in-aid covered posts, clearance of pending promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) and release of supplementary claim arrears for the period from October 1, 2022, to February 28, 2024. It also sought permanent appointments in colleges currently being run by acting principals.

Advertisement

The protest is part of the union’s statewide agitation against the government’s alleged apathy towards the demands. The union’s executive committee has unanimously decided to intensify the struggle, with sit-ins already held on November 3 and 4 on college campuses. Saturday’s rally marked the next phase of the agitation, bringing together teachers from the two districts.

The union leaders urged the government to resolve the issues without further delay, warning that continued inaction would leave teachers with no option but to intensify their protest across the state.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts