Demolition drive: Civic body razes illegal shops, colonies

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 11

Carrying out a massive demolition drive in Jalandhar North constituency on Monday, the building branch team of the Municipal Corporation razed several shops and illegal colonies coming up in the area.

Assistant Town Planner Ravinder Kumar led the team as he got 11 unauthorised shops pulled down in Salempur Musalmana main road. New structures coming up in an illegal colony on the backside of Verka Milk plant in the same area were also demolished. New metalled roads, water and sewer connections to two more illegal colonies coming up without a prior approval of the MC on the backside of Kalia Colony and Togri Road were also demolished completely using JCB machines.

Municipal Town Planner Meharban Singh said that the owners of all these illegal shops and colonies had neither sought requisite permissions nor paid any fee. “These were coming up without any approved plan and were ought to be felled”, he said.

The MC teams said that they had been sending notices to all the illegal builders repeatedly but they were paying no heed. “Since no serious view was being taken of our warnings and notices, we ordered demolition today,” said MC Commissioner Karnesh Sharma.

Ever since there has been a change of power in the state, the MC teams from the building branch have been taking harsh steps against all violations.