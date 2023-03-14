Demolition drive halted in Jalandhar after MLA's intervention

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 13

The Municipal Corporation started demolishing the newly constructed building at Milap Chowk today when MLA Jalandhar Central Constituency Raman Arora intervened and after two hours of carrying out the demolition process, the team stopped the work.

As per officials, who were carrying out the demolition, the approval was given to construct just one-storey building, but the owner had constructed more than that, which is why the action was taken.

MLA Raman Arora said due to the demolition, the goods present in the building were getting damaged which is why the demolition was stopped. “I asked the MC officials to come up with some other solution for the same. We would make the owner pay the amount to the MC and if required, governmental action would be taken too,” he said while talking to the media persons. He added that a meeting would be held in this regard with the MC officials.

MC officials on the other hand said that they had already sent notices to the owner and the final notice was also sent. “But we had to start demolition now,” the official said. “We started at 11 am and did our work for two hours,” he further added.

Illegal construction