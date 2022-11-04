Dengue cases in dist rise to 219

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, November 3

As many as 219 cases of dengue have been reported in Jalandhar. In an ever rising single day tally, as many as 25 new cases were reported today alone while 15 new cases were reported yesterday.

No case of Chikungunya Notably, as many as 76 people in Jalandhar have also been tested for Chikungunya but all have tested negative. No case of Chikumgunya has been reported in Jalandhar so far.

During the entire season (this year), as many as 60,927 houses (10,675 rural and 50,252 urban) have been surveyed for the dengue larvae. On Thursday alone, 4,133 houses were surveyed (474 urban and 3,659 rural).

MCivil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma said, “Ours is one of the few districts where surveying and spraying drives across hot spots has started for the third time. Issuing of challans was also started from Monday. With only 10 active cases, dengue is very much in control so far.”

While the dengue cases started being reported early this year, in about middle of May, two cases had been reported. Urban areas have been more susceptible to dengue compared to rural areas.

Of the 219 cases, 126 have been reported from urban areas and 93 from rural areas. Monday onwards, drive to issue challans, by joint teams of health departments and MC, have also started in the district. As many as 14 people have been issued challans so far.

While dengue cases usually peak in November as it is the key season for mosquito breeding, the recent alarming rise in cases and a dramatic single-day hike has put the health department on its toes.

Larvae was also found at nine places during the random surveys carried out by the health department teams today. During the entire season, 1,754 larvae have been found across Jalandhar.

While 15 to 16 teams were being dispatched since early summer to carry out checking across 30 hotspots in Jalandhar, hectic house surveys and samplings are also being carried out daily.

During the entire season (this year), as many as 60,927 houses (10,675 rural and 50,252 urban) have been surveyed for the dengue larvae. Today alone, 4,133 houses were surveyed (474 urban and 3,659 rural).

As many as 1,181 people have been tested for dengue in Jalandhar so far this year (144 samples have been tested in Nakodar alone). Of the total samples tested, 60 were tested today.

While dengue cases in Jalandhar crossed the 200 mark today, there is persistent and broader reportage of fever, platelet reduction and other dengue-like symptoms among the populace.

Notably, as many as 76 people in Jalandhar have also been tested for Chikungunya but all have tested negative. No case of Chikumgunya has been reported in Jalandhar so far.

District Family Welfare Officer Dr Raman Gupta said, “While 219 people have tested positive for dengue in Jalandhar, only 10 are currently active cases, who have symptoms. Majority of the people don’t have any symptoms. Currently, the situation is in control because the number of people who are serious is very less.

Epidemiologist Dr Aditya Paul said, “We are conducting active follow-ups in all areas. As many as 30 to 40 houses in the vicinity of the one where someone tests positive are checked. Repeated surveys have also been carried out across hot spots. Our teams have been working very hard at it.”

Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma said, “Ours is one of the few districts where surveying and spraying drives across hot spots has started for the third time. Issuing of challans was also started from Monday. With only 10 active cases, dengue is very much in control so far.”