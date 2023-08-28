 Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district

Administration sounds alert, health teams conduct survey as count goes up to 43

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district

An official of the Health Department hold an awareness drive in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 27

With the district registering a rapid rise in the number of dengue cases of late, the number of patients suffering from the disease has gone up to 43 in less than 10 days. Till July-end, the district had six dengue cases while the number stood at 29 as on August 18.

Till July 29, there was only one dengue case reported from the rural areas and five from urban localities. By August 18, there were 18 patients in urban and 11 in the rural areas. But 14 new patients have tested positive for dengue in the past less than 10 days. At present, 26 dengue cases in urban areas and 17 from rural areas have been reported.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said on Sunday that the district administration was working round the clock to prevent an outbreak of dengue and officials were asked to intensify the drive to check mosquito larvae in the district.

Divulging details about the larvae-checking drive, the DC said that health teams had surveyed 2,12,521 houses and other places to check the breeding of larvae in the district since January 23 this year. Mosquito larvae have been found at as many as 866 places and 65 challans have been issued to the violators. He said larvae had been found for the first time in most houses, therefore, violators had been given a strict warning that action would be taken against them if the instance was repeated.

The Deputy Commissioner further informed that the Health Department has already conducted three surveys in 115 targeted areas, including 20 hot spots and 95 slum areas, and the fourth survey is still underway. He said that every Friday, teams of the Health Department conduct a survey of dengue larvae at public places including government and non-government offices, bus stand and railway station. He said dengue awareness camps are also being organised across the district and regular meetings are being held to monitor and review the situation.

Sarangal also appealed to the general public to take precautions and ensure that water does not stagnate in their surroundings. He said stagnant water was a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes responsible for dengue and that people should check water containers, tyres and coolers inside or near their houses.

#dengue

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

New Delhi: Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written at many metro stations

2
Nation

Vikram lander observes temperature variation on lunar surface, records high of 70 degree Celsius

3
Trending

Young boy coaches father to lie at parent-teacher meeting; heartwarming video goes viral

4
Musings

The train going home

5
Himachal

1,500 vehicles stuck in Kullu move to Mandi via Kainchi Mod

6
World

Imran Khan grilled at Attock Jail in missing cypher case; admits losing confidential diplomatic cable

7
Diaspora

UK MP calls for inquiry into Indian-origin women given radioactive chapatis in study

8
Punjab

Eminent Punjabi Dalit icon Des Raj Kali passes away

9
World

US: Ex-Navy SEAL who claimed to have killed Osama bin Laden, arrested in Texas

10
Nation

Imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare earths to promote new form of colonialism, warns PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

Top News

PM: Global framework must to ensure ethical use of AI, counter crypto threat

PM Modi: Global framework must to ensure ethical use of AI, counter crypto threat

B20 MEET Says imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare...

Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm

Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm

50°C on surface, -10°C under it

Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today

Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today

Shobha Yatra: Locals fear outsiders may create trouble

Pressure mounts, minister Sandeep Singh on way out?

Pressure mounts, minister Sandeep Singh on way out?

Tarn Taran hamlets under water, not a drop to drink

Tarn Taran hamlets under water, not a drop to drink

No power supply, motors not functional; 19 villages hit


Cities

View All

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two Amritsar DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

Patients suffer as ayurvedic wing at hospital lies closed

SGPC to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple for 5 more hours

Amritsar MC removes encroachments from Heritage Street

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Research by Mohali lab shows way to a new cancer treatment technique that may eradicate tumours in a month’s time

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh flower pots to adorn Delhi roads

G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh flower pots to adorn Delhi roads

Delhi BJP, AAP in war of words over G20 makeover funding

Ahead of G20 meet, Metro stations defaced with anti-India graffiti

Portal launched to empower citizens to protect forests, wildlife

6 contractors debarred for delay in projects

Two labourers buried alive as roof collapses in Phillaur

Two labourers buried alive as roof collapses in Phillaur

1 held for firing at club, firearms seized in Jalandhar

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan: Nawanshahr district sets an example

Potholed Cool Road irks motorists in Jalandhar

Toll tax at Ladhowal plaza to go up from September 1

Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ludhiana sans basic medicines; patients hit

Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ludhiana sans basic medicines; patients hit

Ward Watch Ward No 25: Ludhiana Civic body fails to check sewage woes at Ganpati Vihar, other areas

890-gm heroin seized in Ludhiana, 4 held

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme