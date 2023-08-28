Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 27

With the district registering a rapid rise in the number of dengue cases of late, the number of patients suffering from the disease has gone up to 43 in less than 10 days. Till July-end, the district had six dengue cases while the number stood at 29 as on August 18.

Till July 29, there was only one dengue case reported from the rural areas and five from urban localities. By August 18, there were 18 patients in urban and 11 in the rural areas. But 14 new patients have tested positive for dengue in the past less than 10 days. At present, 26 dengue cases in urban areas and 17 from rural areas have been reported.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said on Sunday that the district administration was working round the clock to prevent an outbreak of dengue and officials were asked to intensify the drive to check mosquito larvae in the district.

Divulging details about the larvae-checking drive, the DC said that health teams had surveyed 2,12,521 houses and other places to check the breeding of larvae in the district since January 23 this year. Mosquito larvae have been found at as many as 866 places and 65 challans have been issued to the violators. He said larvae had been found for the first time in most houses, therefore, violators had been given a strict warning that action would be taken against them if the instance was repeated.

The Deputy Commissioner further informed that the Health Department has already conducted three surveys in 115 targeted areas, including 20 hot spots and 95 slum areas, and the fourth survey is still underway. He said that every Friday, teams of the Health Department conduct a survey of dengue larvae at public places including government and non-government offices, bus stand and railway station. He said dengue awareness camps are also being organised across the district and regular meetings are being held to monitor and review the situation.

Sarangal also appealed to the general public to take precautions and ensure that water does not stagnate in their surroundings. He said stagnant water was a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes responsible for dengue and that people should check water containers, tyres and coolers inside or near their houses.

