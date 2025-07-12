Amidst an intensive district-wise drive against dengue when a workforce of thousands of ground staff (1,790 health workers) hunt for wet utensils and areas in the district daily, to destroy mosquito larvae during the monsoon, the Health Department’s own backyard is ironically teeming with mosquitoes.

Accumulated water, stinking sewage puddles and garbage mar the exterior premises of the Civil Hospital where thousands of patients come every day for availing treatment. Outdated sewer network, old building, leaking pipes and shortage of cleaning staff have aggravated the sanitation mess on the hospital premises.

These issues plague the hospital despite the fact that the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner today released a helpline number for the public to lodge complaint against garbage dumping on vacant plots. Around 1,000 to 1,500 patients, who visit the hospital every day, are at risk. Right by the entrance of the mother and child wing flies buzz on packets and eatables discarded by patients. Near the hospital pharmacy — leaking pipes and sewer lines, discarded bottles, packets and eatables — have created a mini sewage pond which lets out an unbearable stench. Metres away, lies the maternity ward where mothers nurse their newborn babies. Right by the pond, a little board announces “Safai rakho ji” (Keep the place clean).

Water puddles with mosquitoes swarming on them dot areas near the main building, parking, under the huge Peepal trees and spots near leaking pipes of ACs among others.

There are huge garbage piles in front of almost every wing of the hospital. A main dump near the mortuary has piles of waste bags which are not lifted for days’ altogether.

Notably, while the Civil Hospital’s main building itself cries for repairs and the sewer system is outdated. The authorities say call for floating tenders and required funds for revamp of the health facility has already been given to officials concerned. Lack of sanitation at the hospital is mainly attributed to shortage of Safai Karamcharis.

Staff shortage

The Civil Hospital is short of at least 100 employees that include ward servants and sweepers. Of the 110 sanctioned posts of ward servant, only 50 have been filled. Of the 57 posts of sweeper only 23 have been filled. The authorities say at least 50 more Safai Sewaks are required to handle garbage generated at the hospital.

Official speak

Jalandhar Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Rajkumar Baddhan said, “Apart from Safari Sewaks, we are also facing shortage of ward servants during night shifts. For one or two wards, we have single ward servant. Special instructions have been issued to sisters to ensure that their respective wards, which they supervise at night, are cleaned. Tonnes of waste is generated every day at the hospital which requires a mammoth task to clean.”

“The cleanliness work at the hospital will be outsourced. Within a month or so all problems will be solved. Tenders will be floated to replace old sewer line of the hospital,” he said.

“An estimated budget of Rs 1.7 crore has already been passed by the construction wing of the Health Corporation for the renovation works. An amount of Rs 35 lakh will be sanctioned through the MPLAD funds to replace sewer line,” he said.