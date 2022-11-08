Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 7

Municipal Corporation teams started dengue survey today in the city. Around 8,000 houses were surveyed by different teams in various wards of the city. There are reportedly 19 hotspots of dengue in Jalandhar. The teams especially visited these areas and surveyed extensively.

District Epidemiologist Dr Aditya also accompanied the team and guided fogging personnel. He asked the employees to not to enter the house, but do fogging from outside. “It’s a common practice to enter every room which is not right. The fogging is supposed to be done just on the main gate,” he advised.

Meanwhile, MC employees said if anyone didn’t follow the guidelines given by the teams, challans would be imposed. MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish had recently held a meeting with the health branch of MC and formed 80 teams for 80 wards.