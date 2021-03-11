Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 17

Experts and doctors have advised the city residents to be prepared, alert and start taking precautions as the district has recorded two dengue cases of this season.

Symptoms The symptoms of the disease include high grade fever above 102°F, headache, pain in eyes, general body pains, vomiting, skin rashes, which must be monitored for seven to 10 days by medical experts Dos Always keep overhead tanks properly covered

Drain out water from coolers and scrub these dry once a week

In case of fever, get your blood examined at the earliest

Take full treatment if infected Don’ts Do not allow water to stagnate in and around your house

Do not throw discarded containers, tyres, pitchers and pots on the rooftop

A 16-year-old boy of Nakodar and a 19-year-old teenage girl of a village in the district have been diagnosed with the disease.

Around 27 samples were received from various localities and laboratories in the district, out of which two tested positive for dengue. The NS1 antigen test and IGM antibody tests are done by the Health Department to detect the virus.

Last year, the district had reported more than 600 cases. A survey was started quite early this year — in the month of March — as a precautionary measure. On an average, 1,500-2,000 sites are checked on a daily basis. Special teams comprising 15 members of the Health Department and the municipal corporation visit several areas.

Dengue is also known by the name ‘Break bone fever’ because one of the major symptoms of the disease is severe pain in bones, high fever, pain behind the eyes, nausea, vomiting, rashes, bleeding from the nose, mouth and gums if the condition worsens. The experts said mosquitoes spreading the disease thrive in stagnant water and they grow easily in coolers, water tanks, flower pots, broken utensils and tires.

Dr Aditya Paul Singh, district epidemiologist, said Aedes aegypti is an indoor mosquito that causes dengue. “We keep ornamental plants, flowerpots inside the rooms and often keep bamboo for decoration purposes and never drain water. We have to break the cycle of nutrition to the larvae, so, for this, one should scrap the pot properly and clean it with a wired brush. Only draining water is not enough,” Dr Paul said.

He explained by giving an example that some people keep water for the birds in utensils, pots and it (water) remains inside for days and green structures develop inside it, the larvae derives its nutrition from that.

The doctor also shared important points. He said mosquito repellents must be applied at the right time. “WHO study says that mosquito bites early in the morning and several hours before sunset. So, I advise people to put the repellent between 7 am and 11 am and then again from 4-7 pm,” he said.

The mosquito is a ferocious biter in the daytime, so I advise everyone to wear light-coloured clothes because dark colours attract mosquitoes.

