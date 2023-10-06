Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 5

The number of dengue patients in the district has witnessed a considerable increase since September. With mere 52 cases in Jalandhar till the first week of September, the number today rose to 90.

54 in rural, 36 in urban areas Till July end, the district had only six dengue cases. By August 31, the figure reached 48, while it increased to 52 on September 8. On Thursday, the total count touched 90. As many as 33 fresh cases were reported in September alone. Five more cases were reported this month. Of the total 90 cases, 54 are in rural areas and 36 in urban.

Till July end, the district had only six dengue cases. By August 31, the figure reached 48, while it increased to 52 on September 8. Today, the total count touched 90. As many as 33 fresh cases were reported in September alone. Five more cases were reported this month. Of the total 90 cases, 54 are in rural areas and 36 in urban.

A total of 1,547 samples have been tested for dengue in the district. Of this, 90 tested positive.

A total of 2,98,331 houses have been surveyed for dengue larvae. Of this, 2,28,878 are in the rural and 69,453 in urban areas. Dengue larvae were found at 1,314 places - 955 in urban and 359 in rural areas.

MC teams issued 79 challans and 93 pre-challan notices to violators during the dengue prevention drives. Notably, 128 patients from other districts have also tested positive for dengue in Jalandhar. However, these patients are not counted in the tally of Jalandhar district as they hail from other districts.

Health teams have been conducting regular drives and destroying dengue larvae.

#dengue