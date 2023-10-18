Dengue stings Nawanshahr hard

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 17

As many as 294 dengue cases have been reported from Nawanshahr district so far this year. Of this, 34 cases are active cases, while three patients are admitted to the hospital. As many as 188 cases were reported from the rural areas, while 106 were from the urban areas.

Last year, over 300 cases were recorded from the district, while in 2021 the number of cases was more than 500.

District epidemiologist Dr Rakesh Pal said there were chances that the cases might increase in the next 15 days. “Since the temperature is low, the breeding has reduced. Still, people should remain vigilant and take precautions to save themselves from the disease,” the doctor said.

In the beginning, cases were being reported from Mukandpur and Banga. Now, most of the cases are being reported from urban Nawanshahr and Muzaffarpur areas in the district.

Since May, the Health Department has been surveying houses to ensure that mosquitoes breeding places are destroyed. In October, 16,945 houses were surveyed and larvae were found breeding in 143 houses.

The department also issues orders for cleaning of clogged village ponds, which have been a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Department officials noted that water stagnation in such ponds adds to the woes of residents.

Whenever a resident is diagnosed with dengue, a team of the Municipal Corporation (MC) carries out fogging in the vicinity to prevent the spread of the disease.

Experts have warned that if residents fail to take precautions, the cases could even cross the 350-mark.

Dengue is also known by the name ‘Break bone fever’ because of severe pain in bones. Other symptoms of the disease are high fever, pain behind eyes, nausea, vomiting, rashes and bleeding from nose, mouth and gums, if the condition worsens. The experts said mosquitoes spreading the disease thrive in stagnant water and they grow easily in coolers, water tanks, flower pots, broken utensils and tires. Dengue is caused by Aedes aegypti, an indoor mosquito.

