Dengue teams doubled amid rising monsoon

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:37 AM Jul 04, 2025 IST
To assess the preparedness for tackling monsoon-related diseases, Civil Surgeon Dr Harpal Singh conducted a visit to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, today. During the inspection, he chaired a meeting with health officials to review arrangements and ensure the health department is equipped to handle seasonal outbreaks, particularly dengue.

Dr. Singh stated that all preparations have been completed at the Civil Hospital. He said the dedicated health teams are conducting door-to-door awareness drives across the city to educate residents about preventive measures.

“In view of the rising threat of mosquito-borne illnesses, especially dengue, the number of teams has been increased from six to 12,” said Dr Singh. “These teams will carry out anti-larval spraying operations every 15 days in affected areas.” He further mentioned that the strength of the anti-dengue task force has also been enhanced to ensure timely intervention.

